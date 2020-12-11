Mit den großen Orchestern der Welt, bedeutenden Dirigenten und Solisten durch die Nacht

Bernhard Henrik Crusell: Sinfonia concertante B-Dur, op. 3 (Dieter Klöcker, Klarinette; Karl-Otto Hartmann, Fagott; Nikolaus Grüger, Horn; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields: Iona Brown); Alexander Borodin: Streichquartett Nr. 2 D-Dur (Royal Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble); Peter Tschaikowsky: Variationen über ein Rokoko-Thema, op. 33 (Nemanja Radulovic, Viola; Stéphanie Fontanarosa, Klavier; Double Sens); Franz Schubert: Sonate a-Moll, D 385 (Michael Barenboim, Violine; Elena Bashkirova, Klavier); Aaron Copland: "Appalachian spring" (Detroit Symphony Orchestra: Antal Dorati)