BBC Singers
Leitung: Sofi Jeannin
Francesca Massey, Orgel

Francesca Massey (*1982): "Improvisational Fanfare Variations on Euroradio Theme" für Orgel

Robert Lowry: How Can I keep From Singing?

William Mathias (1934-1992): Let the People Praise Thee, O God

James MacMillan (*1959): Cecilia Virgo

James MacMillan: "Gaudeamus in Loci Pace" für Orgel

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): Rejoice in the Lamb op. 30

Bob Chilcott (*1955): The Gift to Sing (Uraufführung)

Cecilia McDowall (*1951): Cecilia, Busy Like a Bee

Kenneth Leighton (1929-1988): Let All the World in Every Corner Sing

Kenneth Leighton: "Ite, Missa Est" aus "Missa di Gloria" für Orgel

Gabriel Jackson (*1962): La Musique

Thea Musgrave (*1928): Anthem – to St Cecilia

Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937): Sing

(Aufnahme vom 5. November aus London)

Sendung: hr2-kultur, "Konzertsaal", 22.11.2021, 20:04 Uhr.

