BBC Singers

Leitung: Sofi Jeannin

Francesca Massey, Orgel



Francesca Massey (*1982): "Improvisational Fanfare Variations on Euroradio Theme" für Orgel



Robert Lowry: How Can I keep From Singing?



William Mathias (1934-1992): Let the People Praise Thee, O God



James MacMillan (*1959): Cecilia Virgo



James MacMillan: "Gaudeamus in Loci Pace" für Orgel



Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): Rejoice in the Lamb op. 30



Bob Chilcott (*1955): The Gift to Sing (Uraufführung)



Cecilia McDowall (*1951): Cecilia, Busy Like a Bee



Kenneth Leighton (1929-1988): Let All the World in Every Corner Sing



Kenneth Leighton: "Ite, Missa Est" aus "Missa di Gloria" für Orgel



Gabriel Jackson (*1962): La Musique



Thea Musgrave (*1928): Anthem – to St Cecilia



Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937): Sing



(Aufnahme vom 5. November aus London)

Sendung: hr2-kultur, "Konzertsaal", 22.11.2021, 20:04 Uhr.