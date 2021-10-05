BBC Singers
Leitung: Sofi Jeannin
Francesca Massey, Orgel
Francesca Massey (*1982): "Improvisational Fanfare Variations on Euroradio Theme" für Orgel
Robert Lowry: How Can I keep From Singing?
William Mathias (1934-1992): Let the People Praise Thee, O God
James MacMillan (*1959): Cecilia Virgo
James MacMillan: "Gaudeamus in Loci Pace" für Orgel
Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): Rejoice in the Lamb op. 30
Bob Chilcott (*1955): The Gift to Sing (Uraufführung)
Cecilia McDowall (*1951): Cecilia, Busy Like a Bee
Kenneth Leighton (1929-1988): Let All the World in Every Corner Sing
Kenneth Leighton: "Ite, Missa Est" aus "Missa di Gloria" für Orgel
Gabriel Jackson (*1962): La Musique
Thea Musgrave (*1928): Anthem – to St Cecilia
Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937): Sing
(Aufnahme vom 5. November aus London)
Sendung: hr2-kultur, "Konzertsaal", 22.11.2021, 20:04 Uhr.