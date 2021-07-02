How to be taken seriously as an intellectual woman - in arts or politics? „Wrinkles help, age helps“ - Siri Hustvedt is sure about that. Because women are associated with the body and men with intellect. Hustvedt and Marinic are laughing a lot in this episode, although the topic is grave: They talk about misogyny and how it limits the freedom of women. „Misogyny is punishment, hatred and it is particularly directed at women who are ambitious“, Hustvedt says and she attributes Hillary Clintons defeat against Donald Trump in 2016 to misogyny. All women are supposed to be caring and obsequious, because Western culture has fixated on the maternal role, Hustvedt states: „And when that is not performed to the satisfaction of those who believe that this is her natural role, punishment ensues.“ A current example for misogyny against ambitious women are the ongoing attacks against the green candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock, claims Jagoda Marinic. FREIHEIT DELUXE mit Jagoda Marinic ist eine Produktion des Hessischen Rundfunks und des Börsenvereins des deutschen Buchhandels. Der Podcast wurde gefördert im Rahmen von "Neustart Kultur" der Beauftragten der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien durch den Deutschen Literaturfonds e.V.